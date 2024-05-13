Florida authorities searching for boater who fatally struck a water-skier near Miami

Authorities in Florida are searching for a boater who they believe fatally struck a girl while she was water-skiing in Biscayne Bay on Saturday.

The tragic incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near Nixon Beach, located about 8 miles south of Miami near the barrier island town of Key Biscayne.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified because she is underage, was hit by a vessel while water-skiing and later died from her injuries, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC).

The boat operator did not stop and was last seen heading west from the beach. The vessel has been described as a center console boat with a light blue hull and multiple white outboard motors. Officials said the bottom of the boat may be a darker shade of blue.

The FWC is asking for any witnesses to come forward to assist with their investigation. Witnesses are encouraged to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 if they have any information that may be helpful.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most deaths involving watercraft occur between May and August as more vessels are on the water.