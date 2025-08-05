Ghislaine Maxwell fights release of grand jury records in sex trafficking case

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is opposing the unsealing of grand jury records in her New York sex trafficking case.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. She has since appealed her conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Given that she is actively litigating her case and does not know what is in the grand jury record, she has no choice but to respectfully oppose the government’s motion to unseal it," the court filing states.

Interest in Maxwell’s and Epstein’s cases grew following a joint memo from the FBI and Justice Department, which stated that a review of the Epstein case found no “incriminating client list.”

In the wake of that memo and under pressure from supporters to increase transparency, President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department to request the release of grand jury testimony in the case.

A federal judge has already denied the request to unseal grand jury transcripts related to Epstein’s Florida case.

Nonetheless, Maxwell recently met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche during two days of closed-door meetings. Her attorneys said she "never invoked a privilege" and answered all of Blanche's questions.

Whether the public will gain access to details from those meetings remains unclear.