Mexican singer Julión Álvarez says he was forced to postpone Texas concert due to visa issues

Mexican singer Julión Álvarez postponed his concert in Texas over the weekend after his work visa was revoked, he said.

Álvarez, who won an American Music Award on Monday, had been scheduled to perform Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Speaking in Spanish, the singer said he and his band were notified a day before the show that they would not be allowed to enter the United States.

"With nearly 50,000 tickets sold, this sold-out show was set to be an unforgettable night for fans," Álvarez’s team said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department has not disclosed the reason for the visa revocation or whether the issue has been resolved.

Álvarez said he is working to reschedule the performance. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled show. Fans unable to attend the new date will be eligible for a refund.

“Julión Álvarez extends his heartfelt thanks for your patience and continued support, and he looks forward to reuniting with his Texas fans very soon,” his team said.

Álvarez recently performed four U.S. shows in April, drawing 70,000 fans to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. He also won the American Music Award for favorite Latin duo or group during Monday night’s ceremony in Las Vegas, where he was not in attendance.

