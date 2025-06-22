Watch Now
One injured, suspected gunman killed in Michigan church shooting

The shooter was reportedly killed by a security guard after opening fire at Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan.
At least one person is injured after a gunman opened fire at a Michigan church Sunday morning shortly after service began.

The shooting reportedly happened around 11:15 a.m. at Crosspoint Community Church in Wayne, Michigan — about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Authorities said the armed suspect was on his way to the church when another person tried to stop him with their truck. That's when the suspect reportedly opened fire on the truck, before being shot and killed by a security guard at the church.

Wayne Police confirmed on Facebook that at least one victim was shot in the leg.

Facebook post by the City of Wayne, Michigan Police Department.
"Our leadership and support teams are on the ground, at the scene, in Wayne, Michigan providing assistance and investigative support," said FBI Director Dan Bongino in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

Homeland security is also reportedly monitoring the incident. Investigators have asked residents of Wayne to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

