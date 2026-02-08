Police seen at home of Savannah Guthrie's sister as search for their mother persists

Authorities in Arizona were seen Saturday night leaving the home of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s sister as the search for their missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

According to KGUN, the Scripps News Group station in Tucson, authorities spent “several hours” inside Annie Guthrie’s home before leaving with what appeared to be a brown paper sack and another larger item. However, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) did not say why they were at the home.

At least 3 Pima County Sheriff's Deputies were captured leaving Annie Guthrie's house around 10:30 pm on Saturday, spending several hours inside the house before leaving. PCSD has not said why they were at the house as of tonight.Find out more on KGUN 9. pic.twitter.com/S1YDxTPidt — KGUN 9 (@kgun9) February 8, 2026

Nancy Guthrie has now been missing for more than a week, and authorities believe she was taken from her home against her will. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has said they still do not have a suspect.

"The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations," the PCSD said Sunday. "No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called."

Savannah Guthrie released a video message on Saturday, addressing the apparent kidnappers of her mother and offering to pay them.

“We received your message, and we understand,” Guthrie said in a video posted on social media. “We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Savannah’s brother and sister also appear in the video but do not speak. The post was captioned with the words, “Bring her home.”

This comes after media outlets, including KGUN, previously received a ransom note demanding several million dollars in Bitcoin for Guthrie’s release. The note set a payment deadline of last Thursday, followed by a second deadline of Monday, and threatened to kill Nancy Guthrie if the money was not received.