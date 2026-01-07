ICE agent shoots and kills woman during Minneapolis immigration crackdown

A federal agent shot and killed a Minneapolis woman during an immigration crackdown in the city, and now there are competing narratives about whether the use of force was justified.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot the woman in her vehicle in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said in a statement. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem referred to the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism."

"What happened was our ICE officers were out in enforcement action. They got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis. They were attempting to push our their vehicle and a woman attacked them, and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle," Noem said. "An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively shot to protect himself and the people around him."

President Donald Trump said that he saw a video clip of the incident and noted that it was "a horrible thing to watch," but defended the ICE agent's actions.

"The woman screaming [in the video] was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense," President Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Authorities said the victim appeared to be a "middle-aged white woman." After the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey accused immigration agents of “causing chaos," telling them to get the f*** out.

"What I can tell you is the narrative that this was just done in self-defense is a garbage narrative," Frey said. "That is not true. It has no truth."

It was a sentiment echoed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who said he was "angry" and accused the Trump administration of instigating unrest.

"From here on, I have a very simple message: We do not need any further help from the federal government," he said. "To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you've done enough."

"Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight," Walz added. "We will not take the bait."

The Trump administration launched the operation with roughly 2,000 agents and officers, saying it was tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.

A large throng of protesters gathered at the scene after Wednesday's shooting, where they vented their anger at the local and federal officers who were there, including Gregory Bovino, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Patrol official who has been the face of crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago and elsewhere.

In a scene similar to the Los Angeles and Chicago crackdowns, bystanders heckled the officers and blew whistles that have become ubiquitous during the crackdowns.

“Shame! Shame! Shame!” and “ICE out of Minnesota!” they loudly chanted from behind the police tape.

The area where the shooting occurred is a modest neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, just a few blocks from some of the oldest immigrant markets in the area and a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

The Immigration Defense Network, a coalition of groups serving immigrants in Minnesota, held a training session Tuesday night for about 100 people who are willing to hit the streets to monitor the federal enforcement.

“I feel like I'm an ordinary person, and I have the ability do something so I need to do it,” Mary Moran told KMSP-TV.

