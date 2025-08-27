2 children killed, 17 injured in Minneapolis school shooting

Two children were killed and 17 others injured on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis during an all-school Mass. The deceased victims include an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, police said.

Fourteen people are being treated for injuries, including two children who are in critical condition.

Authorities said the gunman, who was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, took his own life.

Hennepin Healthcare confirmed it is treating patients from the shooting but did not release further details. Meanwhile, Children's Minnesota said it's treating six children.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.

Annunciation Catholic School serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. More than 300 students are enrolled, some as young as 3 years old.

President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the shooting.

"The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene," he said on Truth Social. "The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!"

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.