Violent crime fell 4.5% between 2023-2024, FBI says

The FBI report also showed a significant drop in property crimes, which decreased by 8.1%.
Violent crime in the U.S. fell 4.5% in 2024, according to new data released Tuesday by the FBI.

The agency compiled data from more than 16,000 law enforcement agencies covering over 95% of the U.S. population, and found that murder and nonnegligent manslaughter dropped nearly 15% from 2023 to 2024. Robbery fell 8.9%, rape declined 5.2%, and aggravated assault dropped 3.0%.

While violent crime has dropped, the data showed that law enforcement officers are still facing incredibly dangerous situations. In 2024, 64 law enforcement officers were killed on duty as a result of criminal acts, according to the FBI.

"More officers were feloniously killed from 2021 to 2024 than any other consecutive four-year period in the past 20 years," said Tim Ferguson, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division.

The FBI also reported a slight decrease in hate crimes, with incidents falling from 11,862 in 2023 to 11,679 in 2024. However, the number of known offenders rose.

Meanwhile, the report also showed a significant drop in property crimes, which decreased by 8.1%. Motor vehicle thefts declined by 18.6%, while burglary fell by 8.6%.

Overall, an estimated 1.2 million violent crime offenses and nearly 6 million property crimes occurred in 2024.

