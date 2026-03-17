'We do not need the help of anyone': Trump bashes NATO, US allies over Iran war response

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed NATO members and several other U.S. allies for not getting involved in the ongoing military operation against Iran, claiming military cooperation between the U.S. and those other countries is a "one way street."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the president exclaimed that the U.S. does "NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE" and boasted that Operation Epic Fury has already "decimated Iran's Military."

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"Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again!" President Trump stated. "Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea."

The pointed statement comes days after President Trump called on U.S. allies to deploy warships to the Middle East to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open as Iran has effectively restricted the flow of oil and other goods through the vital waterway. Nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the strait and Iran has threatened to keep it closed as the U.S. and Israel continue their bombing campaign against the country.

The war has sent global oil prices skyrocketing, with the price of crude oil hovering near $100 a barrel. That's up about $30 from one month ago and before the launch of Operation Epic Fury. The price hike has pushed U.S. gas prices up by nearly 88 cents per gallon on average over the past month, according to AAA.

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Meanwhile, Tuesday wasn't the first time President Trump declared victory over Iran. Last week, he also said the war has been "won." A day later, an additional 2,500 U.S. Marines and at least one amphibious assault ship were deployed to the region, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

As war in the region continues to expand, the death toll also continues to rise. To date, at least 13 U.S. service members have died in the conflict and approximately 200 have been wounded, according to U.S. Central Command.