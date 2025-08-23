Massive fire at Louisiana automotive supply facility forces evacuations

An explosion and fire Friday at an automotive supply company in southeast Louisiana sent flames into the air and a tower of thick black smoke billowed above rural communities, forcing nearby residents and an elementary school to evacuate.

Officials said no injuries have been reported in the fire at Smitty's Supply just north of the town of Roseland, but that everyone living within a one-mile radius must evacuate. Roseland, which is home to around 1,100 people, is about 50 miles northeast of Baton Rouge.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said it's “godsend” that no one has been injured.

“We are doing our best to protect people, structures and the environment,” Miller told reporters during a news conference Friday afternoon, as crews reached their third hour of trying to extinguish the inferno.

Little information was available about the fire. Miller said that officials weren't yet sure what caused the fire, if there was a significant chemical risk or how long it may take fire crews to get the situation under control.

“We are monitoring this situation closely. Please follow the guidance of your local officials,” Gov. Jeff Landry posted on X. “We are praying for everyone’s safety.”

Video from WBRZ-TV shows vibrant orange flames leaping into the air beneath a cloud of smoke, and engulfing parts of Smitty’s Supply in Arcola, a small unincorporated community. Firefighters could be seen spraying arcs of water into the blaze.

Per the company’s website, Smitty’s Supply delivers “high performance lubricants and automotive parts,” including oils, brake fluid, power steering fluid and antifreeze. Miller said approximately 400 people are employed at the property.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to fire crews and law enforcement, the Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency were also on the scene. Miller said the federal agencies are monitoring the situation "to determine and guide us on what to do."

The Tangipahoa Parish School System posted on its Facebook page that the Office of Homeland Security recommended the evacuation of a nearby elementary school.

Buses were sent to shuttle students to the school board office in a nearby town.

