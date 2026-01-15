Changing Defense Department's name to Department of War could cost as much as $125 million

The Congressional Budget Office says changing the Department of Defense's name to "Department of War" could cost up to $125 million.

President Trump issued an executive order last September authorizing the use of "Department of War" as a secondary title.

According to the CBO, the exact cost would depend on how widely and quickly the Department of Defense chose to make changes.

"Broadly, the costs would include staff time spent updating document templates, revising websites, or modifying letterhead," the office wrote. "For example, immediately replacing stationery, signage, and nameplates would cost more than replacing them as existing stocks were exhausted or personnel changes occurred. The faster the changes were implemented, the more parts of DOD that the changes applied to, and the more complete the renaming, the costlier it would be."

The CBO says the Department of Defense has not given details about how broadly it plans to change its naming, which makes it difficult to deliver a timely or complete estimate of the cost of the change.

Costs could be as low as a few million dollars if the change is phased in minimally.

But a broad and rapid implementation throughout the entire department could reach the $125 million mark.

A full statutory renaming could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.