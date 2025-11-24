Pentagon opens investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly over misconduct allegations

The Department of Defense, also known as the Department of War, has opened an investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., for “serious allegations of misconduct.”

Officials did not say what the allegations involve. However, Kelly appeared in a video released last week by Democratic lawmakers last week, urging service members to refuse unlawful orders. The message did not give specific examples of unlawful orders or say specifically where they might come from.

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, sharply criticized the message, accusing the lawmakers of telling the military to defy the commander in chief.

"This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???" President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Kelly could be recalled to active duty for a possible court-martial or face administrative action.

“This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality,” the department said in its statement.

Kelly, a former Navy pilot who later joined NASA and was elected to the Senate in 2020, said the investigation will not intimidate him from doing his job.

"I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution," Kelly said.