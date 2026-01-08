Minnesota barred from evidence as FBI assumes control of fatal ICE shooting case

Federal authorities have blocked Minnesota investigators from accessing evidence in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old mother by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the decision means it will not investigate the incident.

The BCA’s Force Investigations Unit was initially expected to conduct a joint investigation with the FBI. However, the agency said the U.S. Attorney’s Office later reversed course, leaving the investigation solely in federal hands.

RELATED STORY | Who was Renee Good? Woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis mourned in multiple states

"The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity," the agency said in a statement.

The ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good on Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis while she was inside her vehicle.

RELATED STORY | Protesters clash with federal officers day after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Speaking about the investigation on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said local authorities do not have jurisdiction over the investigation.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz expressed skepticism about whether the investigation will be conducted fairly.

"I think it's clear to everyone, as they saw this, that it feels now that Minnesota has been taken out of the investigation," Walz said. "It feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome."

Walz referenced comments made by Noem. She doubled down on Thursday and referred to the shooting as “an act of domestic terrorism,” adding that the ICE agent acted in "accordance with his training" to protect himself and other officers.

"This vehicle was used to hit this officer," Noem said on Thursday. "It was used as a weapon and the officer feels as though his life was in jeopardy."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has disputed that characterization, saying video of the incident shows Noem's comments are part of a "garbage narrative."