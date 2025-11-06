Drug company representative collapses during Oval Office event

A representative from a drug manufacturer fainted during an event at the White House on Thursday, where President Donald Trump was discussing efforts to lower the cost of GLP-1 medications.

The event focused on new agreements with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. During the remarks, the man collapsed. Several people, including Dr. Mehmet Oz, helped guide him safely to the floor.

The name of the individual who fainted has not been released. But before the video feed was cut, a voice could be heard saying, “Gordon, are you OK?”

In a statement, the White House said, "The gentleman is okay."

Oz was at the event in his official capacity as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

