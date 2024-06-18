Age in America: Age discrimination is illegal, but why is it so tough to prove in court?

Scripps News is partnering with WorkingNation, a leading nonprofit media organization focused on issues impacting workers and employment in the U.S., to drive awareness of and action to address ageism in the workplace.

This week we're examining the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, which was signed into law in 1967 to protect those 40 years of age and older from discrimination at work. However, attorney Michael Lieder with the discrimination law firm Mehri & Skalet explains why it's so difficult to prove age discrimination in a court of law.

Watch the full interview in the video above.