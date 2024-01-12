Viewer Spotlight: How we continue to cover the Capitol insurrection

As always, we appreciate all of your calls to our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline, and even in the frigid heart of winter, our phone lines have remained red hot.

This week, many of you were fired up about our coverage of the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Replaying the vivid images and details from that day brought a mix of responses, and some of you offered praise.

One anonymous caller said: "Thank you for the coverage regarding the insurrection. It is appreciated ... kudos to everybody. Please keep it up."

But others had a different take.

Hank from Georgia said: "You guys are gaslighting and creating revisionist history about what actually occurred that day ... you guys are not real news."

SEE MORE: 3 years later, new details emerge about the Capitol insurrection

The videos that we show and the details that we report from Jan. 6, 2021, are admittedly not pleasant, but they're verified images that capture scenes from the historic attack on the U.S. Capitol building two months after the 2020 presidential election. In much of that video, people identifying as supporters of former President Donald Trump discuss their goal of interrupting a joint session of Congress from certifying the election results.

To this day, neither Trump nor his supporters have provided any credible evidence of widespread fraud at a scale that would change the results of the 2020 election, and multiple lawsuits — including those presided by Republican-appointed judges — have concluded the same.

More than 1,100 people from across the country have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack — 450 of whom have been sentenced to time behind bars as a result.

Trump's role and responsibility that day is the source of heated debate, but we here at Scripps News are in pursuit of facts and not hot takes or speculation.

SEE MORE: Scripps News viewers who want more weekend coverage are getting it

Three years later, here's where we are: Former President Trump faces criminal charges for alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. We will continue to follow this story and the ensuing legal process with our trademark transparency and fairness.

In fact, it is our promise to you to report with accuracy about the details of Jan. 6, or any other day. It's one of the reasons we have ourScripps News Viewer Hotline — so you can share your feedback and continue to hold us accountable as we hold those at every level of government and business accountable.

As always, our phone lines are open. Give us a call anytime at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS, or visit us at www.scrippsnews.com.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com