Viewer Spotlight: Our commitment to balanced political coverage

Many of you are making your voices heard by calling into our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline. And the messages we receive reflect a deep partisan divide over how you view our political coverage.

John from Colorado said: “It seems to me you guys are becoming shills for the Republican Party. You show the face of Donald Trump about 10 times more often than you do Joe Biden’s. I’m really starting to worry about your news service because you’re starting to sound like the fake news for Donald Trump.”

Meanwhile, Michael from Connecticut said: “I listened to your news, but apparently it’s starting to sway towards the Biden administration, instead of the Trump … And I’m starting to turn it off, because it’s not equal to both sides.”

In our highly polarized climate, it is our goal to present the news to you straight down the middle, and that means presenting the opportunities and challenges facing both candidates this election cycle. Yet through all that seems to divide us, among the thousands of calls and comments we receive, we actually find some commonalities: a desire for fairness, honesty and transparency in our coverage, and a hunger for reliable, fact-based information.

Then there are news-making moments like this week's total solar eclipse that bring us all together, regardless of where we live or who we vote for.

Jan said: “I’m just calling with compliments on your coverage on the eclipse. That was possibly one of the most neutral topics you could have covered and it really seemed to have brought people together. It’s wonderful when we can find things that bring us together rather than apart.”

Our goal each and every day is to present the world to you — from the White House to Wall Street, and from global war zones to local communities like your own. So let us know how we're doing and give us a call anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline.

