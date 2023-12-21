Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Actor Vin Diesel is accused of sexually assaulting a former employee in a newly filed lawsuit.

Asta Jonasson, TV and film industry professional, alleges Diesel groped her in a Georgia hotel room in 2010.

Vanity Fair, which obtained the court documents, reported that Jonasson also accused Diesel of engaging in lewd acts in front of her.

According to the filing, the incident occurred during filming for Diesel's film "Fast Five." According to reports, Jonasson was working as Diesel's assistant at the time.

Hours after leaving Diesel's hotel room, Jonasson said she received a call from Diesel's sister, who informed her that she was being fired.

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful—Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” the lawsuit reportedly states.

The incident at the hotel was not the first time Jonasson rejected advances while working for Diesel. The lawsuit claims a supervisor at One Race, the production company Diesel founded, summoned her to his hotel room and told her to get into bed with him. The lawsuit states that Jonasson immediately exited the room.

Diesel has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

