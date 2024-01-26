You can watch past Super Bowls for free on Pluto TV’s new NFL channel

Pluto TV has announced a brand-new channel that will help you get excited for this year’s Super Bowl LVIII by watching previous games.

In the same way that you count down to Christmas by watching your favorite movies for some nostalgia, the new NFL Super Bowl Classics channel will help you count down to the Big Game by featuring every past Super Bowl, with the exception of I, II and V.

MORE: Watch a preview of the Budweiser Clydesdales’ new Super Bowl commercial

Along with the games, you’ll also be able to watch docu-series and specials that cover some of the greatest moments in Super Bowl history, like “History of the Super Bowl,” which covers everything you need to know about the game, from how it was invented to how it turned into the giant sporting event it is now.

The channel will stream free 24/7 now through Feb. 21. You can find it by downloading the Pluto TV app for free on any streaming device, like a Roku or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez

MORE: New 24/7 ‘I Love Lucy’ channel is streaming for free on Pluto TV

The limited-time-only channel joins Pluto TV’s NFL Channel, which launched in 2019 and features live game day coverage, NFL game replays, original shows and more.

“Thanks to our incredible partners at the NFL, we have the opportunity to offer a window into NFL history and we know audiences will be thrilled, no matter what team they root for,” Amy Kuessner, EVP of programming for Pluto TV said in a press release. “The addition of ‘NFL Super Bowl Classics’ channel to Pluto TV’s lineup allows fans to discover and relive those unforgettable games and moments in one place- all for free.”

Adobe

MORE: Score Donna Kelce’s go-to Super Bowl recipe, her 7-layer dip

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, while Usher will headline the halftime show.

You can watch it on CBS or stream it live on Paramount+. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.

You can watch past Super Bowls for free on Pluto TV’s new NFL channel originally appeared on Simplemost.com

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.