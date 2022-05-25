Watch
Hurricane Season 2022: List of storm names

Season officially starts in less than a month
Posted at 10:39 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 10:39:03-04

Hurricane season is quickly approaching with less than a month until the official start date.

The season starts on June 1 and this year forecasters expect 19 storms, two fewer than in 2021. Though the official start date is in June, last year was the seventh year in a row that a storm system formed in May.

Storm names for 2022:

  • Alex
  • Bonnie
  • Colin
  • Danielle
  • Earl
  • Fiona
  • Gaston
  • Hermine
  • Ian
  • Julia
  • Karl
  • Lisa
  • Martin
  • Nicole
  • Owen
  • Paula
  • Richard
  • Shary
  • Tobias
  • Virginie
  • Walter

Last year there were 21 named storms. It was the third most active hurricane season on record.
In 2020 there were 30 named storms. The season was so active that it blew through the list of storm names and used the Greek alphabet a record-breaking nine times to name storms. Before that, it had only been used in 2005.

Due to that record-breaking number, meteorologists eliminated the Greek alphabet as the backup if there are more than 21 storms and instead came up with a supplemental list.

Supplemental storm names 2022:

  • Adria
  • Braylen
  • Caridad
  • Deshawn
  • Emery
  • Foster
  • Gemma
  • Heath
  • Isla
  • Jacobus
  • Kenzie
  • Lucio
  • Makayla
  • Nolan
  • Orlanda
  • Pax
  • Ronin
  • Sophie
  • Tayshaun
  • Viviana
  • Will
HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds