Hurricane Season 2022: List of storm names

Hurricane season is quickly approaching with less than a month until the official start date.

The season starts on June 1 and this year forecasters expect 19 storms, two fewer than in 2021. Though the official start date is in June, last year was the seventh year in a row that a storm system formed in May.

Storm names for 2022:



Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter



Last year there were 21 named storms. It was the third most active hurricane season on record.

In 2020 there were 30 named storms. The season was so active that it blew through the list of storm names and used the Greek alphabet a record-breaking nine times to name storms. Before that, it had only been used in 2005.

Due to that record-breaking number, meteorologists eliminated the Greek alphabet as the backup if there are more than 21 storms and instead came up with a supplemental list.

Supplemental storm names 2022:

