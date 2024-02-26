When and where to get the new Owala colors

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably heard about the Stanley cup, but you might not be as familiar with the Owala water bottle. While the brand has been on the scene for a while, it’s steadily becoming a Stanley alternative thanks to its cheaper price and yes, a multitude of design — and there are now new Owala colors on the way.

But when and where do you get the new Owala colors? It’s simple. Just head over to the brand’s website for its monthly color drop. Yes, you read that correctly. Owala launches new colors monthly.

Owala’s various water bottle styles come in anywhere from two to 15 colors, depending on the type. Every month the brand unveils a limited number of new, special edition colors in different water bottle iterations. They call it a color drop, and often, the new patterns and colors are tied to the seasons. So what’s coming next?

There are three color drops about to happen on Owala’s website, they’ll occur over three months. With the brand’s continually rising popularity and people looking for Stanley alternatives, they’re likely to sell out fast.

Here are the latest Owala water bottle colors and where to get them:

“Clover the Rainbow” will drop on Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. MST (noon ET). This 32-ounce stainless steel FreeSip costs $37.99. Owala is calling it the “rarest Color Drop yet,” because it’s being released on February 29 — a date that only comes around once every four years, on Leap Year.

“Chicks & Giggles” will drop on March 26 at noon ET. The site calls this a “mother-daughter duo,” which includes the 40-ounce tumbler (the one often dubbed a Stanley alternative) in a pale yellow and the kids’ FreeSip in the Giggles pattern which features golden and blue florals. You can get the bundle for $71, but you can also purchase the two separately.

“FlipFlop Flashbacks” drops on April 16 at noon ET. This 32-ounce stainless steel cup is $38. With a name like FlipFlop Flashbacks, this cup is designed to usher in the summer of 2024, and the tangerine base and watermelon-colored lid will make you feel like the summer picnics are already starting.

Haven’t bought an Owala yet? You don’t have to wait for this latest color drop. The brand has more than enough style to go around and plenty of options to choose from.

The 40-ounce, stainless steel Owala tumbler is similar to the Stanley tumbler of the same size but for a slightly better price. And of course, it has the brand’s signature, splash-resistant, sip-or-swig lid. It currently comes in six colors.

Do you need a cup big enough to accommodate 40 ounces? Yes, if you don’t want to bother with refilling it. And don’t worry — the insulated cup will keep your water cold all day.

Are you prone to spilling your drink down the front of your shirt? You may want to check out the FreeSip since it’s known for its leakproof abilities. Go ahead and be clumsy. This cup can take it.

The FreeSip is the brand’s original water bottle, and it comes in three sizes: 24 ounces, 32 ounces and 40 ounces.

