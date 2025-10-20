Gaza ceasefire endures after weekend of violent clashes

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas survived its first major test Sunday after deadly clashes left dozens dead.

Israeli forces launched strikes in Gaza after Hamas militants allegedly killed two Israeli soldiers. Palestinian officials said at least 36 Palestinians, including children, were killed.

Israeli officials temporarily halted humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, saying they would resume Monday. President Donald Trump said Sunday the ceasefire remains in place but described Hamas as “quite rambunctious.”

"They've been doing some shooting and we think maybe the leadership is involved in that — you know, some rebels within," the president said. "But either way it's going to be, it's going to be handled properly. It's going to be handled toughly but properly."

Just a week ago, President Trump was in the Middle East touting the agreement as the dawn of a new age. But the fragile deal between Hamas and Israel has left open the potential for renewed skirmishes.

The Trump administration has dispatched top diplomats — including U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — to reinforce the ceasefire. Vice President JD Vance said he may also travel to Israel later this week.

“The best case scenario — meaning if this thing absolutely produces that sustainable long-term peace that the president and I hope that it will — there are going to be fits and starts,” Vance told reporters Sunday. “There are going to be, you know, Hamas is going to fire on Israel, Israel is going to have to respond, of course. There are going to be moments where you have people within Gaza, where you’re not quite sure what they’re actually doing. So, we think that it has the best chance for sustainable peace. But even if it does that, it’s going to have hills and valleys and we’re going to have to monitor the situation.”

By Monday morning, the ceasefire appeared to remain in place, though officials in Washington and the Middle East will closely monitor for any developments in the coming days.

