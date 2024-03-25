Eli Lilly warns 2 of its insulin products may be out of stock

Patients may have trouble finding two different types of insulin products made by Eli Lilly.

The company said it's experiencing a shortage of its 10 mL vials of Humalog and Insulin Lispro Injection medications. Eli Lilly said the medications are or will be "temporarily out of stock at wholesalers and some pharmacies through the beginning of April.

The company said it’s working to produce and ship the products as soon as possible.

"We recognize that any supply challenge may cause a disruption in people’s treatment regimens, and we are moving with urgency to address it," Eli Lilly said in a press release.

More than 8.4 million Americans rely on insulin for survival, according to theAmerican Diabetes Association.

Eli Lilly said its other insulin products — like Humalog and Insulin Lispro Injection in prefilled pens — are still available throughout the U.S.

While similar, the alternate products could create hurdles in getting a prescription filled and/or covered by insurance.

Those looking to fill a prescription with a prefilled pen — or "KwikPen" — over their usual vials to contact their health care provider. Those struggling to get the alternate product covered by insurance may utilize Lilly’s capped copay of $35 for the uninsured.

Lilly advised anyone looking into non-Lilly products as an alternative to check with the manufacturer for any discount offerings.

As for the reason for the shortage, a spokesperson for Lilly, Tarsis Lopez, told CNN in a statement that the "dynamic nature of insulin supply and demand, coupled with a brief delay in manufacturing, led to the temporary supply constraint."

Scripps News has reached out to Eli Lilly for comment, but has not heard back.

