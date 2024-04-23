New Fee-Free Daily Rewards Debit Account Introduced by Tropical Financial Credit Union

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Tropical Financial Credit Union. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tropical Financial Credit Union has launched an innovative fee-free daily rewards debit account to address the challenges posed by inflation on household budgets. Accompanied by her financial frenchy Dexter, our financial expert Amy McGraw from Tropical Financial joined Inside South Florida to share this exciting new offering.

McGraw emphasized the importance of understanding one's finances, especially in light of rising inflation. She highlighted the disappearance of traditional free checking accounts and the introduction of cumbersome requirements by many banks. To counter this trend, Tropical Financial has introduced the Daily Rewards Debit account, which is completely fee-free without any hoops to jump through.

With the Daily Rewards Debit account, users can enjoy fee-free banking with no minimum deposit or direct deposit requirements. What sets this account apart is its rewards program, where users earn cash rewards for every transaction made. McGraw emphasized that rewards are credited the very next day, providing users with instant gratification for their spending.

In addition to the Daily Rewards Debit account, Tropical Financial has partnered with the Florida Panthers as their official credit union. For every round the Panthers progress in their games, Tropical Financial increases the rewards for debit card users. This promotion is a testament to their commitment to supporting the local community and sports teams.

McGraw expressed excitement about the new account and the rewards program. Dexter even shared his personal experience of switching to the Daily Rewards Debit account and enjoying the benefits firsthand.

For those interested in learning more about the Daily Rewards Debit account and the Panthers promotion, they can visit tropicalfcu.com/dailyrewards.