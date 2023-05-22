Defend your cash from fraudsters with expert tips

Amy McGraw, Tropical Financial Credit Union's VP of Marketing and Chief Experience Officer joined Inside South Florida with a special guest to share some priceless tips on how to keep your funds safe from scammers.

“What you want to look out for is when they're asking you for information. They’re looking for that missing piece,” says McGraw. “When in doubt, the rule of thumb is pick up the phone and call and say, ‘Is this legit?’ Do not give out anything that's personal via text, or even over voice.”

