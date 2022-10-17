Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Don’t fall for fraud with Tropical Financial Credit Union’s fraud checklist

Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 14:46:55-04

Scammers will attempt to take advantage of your vulnerabilities during a time of difficulty. Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help protect yourself from fraud.

“If somebody's knocking on your door and asking for any kind of money, it is a scam. You should never give them money,” says McGraw. “Digital links are usually a red flag. If somebody's sending you a link, you should always go to the real actual site and follow the links from there. Don't follow a link in a text.”

Tropical Financial Credit Union is also helping its members affected by Hurricane Ian and non-members return to a since of normalcy.

“We've partnered with the Red Cross. You can donate and Tropical Financial will match those donations,” says McGraw. “For any of our members affected by the storm, there's a link on the website that provides resources to help with deferred payments and bridge loans. We know this isn’t the time to hound people for money but to help them get over this hump and get back to their lives.”

For more information, visit TropicalFCU.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors