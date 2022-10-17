Don’t fall for fraud with Tropical Financial Credit Union’s fraud checklist

Scammers will attempt to take advantage of your vulnerabilities during a time of difficulty. Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help protect yourself from fraud.

“If somebody's knocking on your door and asking for any kind of money, it is a scam. You should never give them money,” says McGraw. “Digital links are usually a red flag. If somebody's sending you a link, you should always go to the real actual site and follow the links from there. Don't follow a link in a text.”

Tropical Financial Credit Union is also helping its members affected by Hurricane Ian and non-members return to a since of normalcy.

“We've partnered with the Red Cross. You can donate and Tropical Financial will match those donations,” says McGraw. “For any of our members affected by the storm, there's a link on the website that provides resources to help with deferred payments and bridge loans. We know this isn’t the time to hound people for money but to help them get over this hump and get back to their lives.”

For more information, visit TropicalFCU.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.