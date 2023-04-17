Watch Now
Easy steps to win at budgeting

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 17, 2023
Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you budget.

“The very first step that you need to do is create yourself a goal, and before you make a purchase, remind yourself of the why,” says McGraw. “Another thing, have yourself an accountability buddy. You're much more likely to follow through.”

