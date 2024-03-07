Empowering the Next Generation: SoFLy Hosts Girls in Aviation Tech Day

Inside South Florida celebrates Women's History Month by spotlighting SoFLy Southern Tropics, a chapter of Women in Aviation International, dedicated to empowering women in aviation. Jessica Matthews, SoFLy's chapter president, shares insights into their upcoming event, Girls in Aviation Tech Day, aimed at inspiring high school and college girls passionate about aviation and technology.

Jessica explains that SoFLy Southern Tropics serves as a platform for thriving and empowered women in South Florida, advocating for the next generation of female aviators and professionals. With a focus on mentorship and networking, SoFLy aims to break barriers and foster opportunities for women in the aviation industry.

The highlight of SoFLy's initiatives is the Girls in Aviation Tech Day, scheduled for March 8th. Building on the success of previous events, this day-long event offers over 200 young women hands-on experiences in technology, STEM education, and aircraft maintenance. Partnering with industry leaders like Miami Dade College and Broward College, attendees will gain real-world insights into aeronautical engineering and MRO operations.

The goal of Girls in Aviation Tech Day is to inspire, educate, and empower young women, providing them with the resources and opportunities to pursue careers in aviation. By offering hands-on experiences and networking opportunities, SoFLy aims to cultivate the next generation of female leaders in the aviation industry.

Jessica highlights SoFLy's commitment to supporting women's education and career development in aviation. Through scholarships and partnerships with educational institutions like Broward College, SoFLy is dedicated to providing young women with the tools they need to succeed in aviation.

For those interested in learning more about SoFLy and their upcoming events, Jessica encourages them to visit the organization's website, soflywai.org/events. With a promising lineup of events and initiatives, SoFLy invites women of all ages to join their community and be part of the journey towards gender equality in aviation.