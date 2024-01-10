Exclusive First Look at the Most Buzzworthy Gadgets on the Planet from CES 2024

CES is the most influential tech event in the world and has served as the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators over the years. Tech Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly joined Inside South Florida live from the show floor to highlight some of the products and trends that are sure to generate the biggest buzz this year, starting off with the Samsung QN900D Neo QLED 8K TV and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

“Let's jump right in with Samsung's just-unveiled flagship 65-inch class QN900D Neo QLED 8K TV,” says Jolly. “Brilliant picture quality here, mind-blowing sound all thanks to the latest AI Gen three processors tucked inside, helps upscale to 8K and sharpens low-res content to that ‘OMG, I'm right there in real life feeling.’ You can also connect your Galaxy Buds2 Pro and use 360-degree surround sound for an even more immersive experience.”

Say hello to good oral health with Proclaim: New Preventative Health Innovation, the first personalized and fully automated oral cleaning system.

“Basically, it deep cleans your mouth, gets rid of all kinds of gross disease-causing bacteria in just seven seconds a day,” says Jolly. “You use a 3D custom-fit mouthpiece. Some 60 jets pulse water between your teeth and gum line, providing a professional-level clean that's proven up to 13 times more effective than flossing.” For more information, visit ProclaimHealth.com

Experience reading in a whole new way with Readyland’s Alexa-interactive books that showcase “Safe and Sound AI.

“Readyland’s a great example of AI done really well for kids,” says Jolly. “They've pioneered these Alexa interactive books where kids can use the voice-enabled speaker to bring certain books to life, play games, sing songs, and learn to read. Now they're taking it to the next level and letting kids have full conversations with the characters.” For more information, visit Readyland.com

Take smart home connectivity into the backyard with the new Current Dual Zone electric grill.

“Check out the Current Dual Zone Grill,” says Jolly. “This is the first full-size electric grill that makes it all so much easier and safer. No open flames. You just set it and forget it on a balcony, outside anywhere really. It's not as smoky, but you still get all of that traditional flavor.” For more information, visit CurrentBackyard.com

Keep your devices and internet use safe from hackers and scammers with Kaspersky VPN.

“Last but not least, CES is all about more new devices that create a need for more and better cybersecurity,” says Jolly. “Companies like Kaspersky are here trying to get ahead of the hackers, lock it all down from vulnerabilities of malware most of us don't even know exist yet. For this, take a look at Kaspersky VPN; it adds an extra layer of protection, preventing third-party tracking and keeping you and your family's personal data safe while you're browsing and gaming online.” For more information, visit Kaspersky.com

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Gourvitz Communications.