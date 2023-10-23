Financial Expert Shares Tips to Keep You Protected Against AI Scams

Tropical Financial Credit Union Vice President, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to raise awareness about various fraud tactics that utilize AI and shared tips on how to protect yourself.

“When I'm looking at the camera and I have my glasses and I'm moving my head around you see the lights and it’s changing,” says McGraw. “If you see a deep fake, chances are when they're moving their head than nothing's changing with the glasses. Even things as much as their facial hair, a lot of times it will move a little bit. So, these are all things. And if you’ve ever watched a video and you’re like ‘hm, that’s a little—’ those are the things you want to stop, rewind, look for those little, tiny clues that really add up to it being a deep fake.”

