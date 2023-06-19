Financial tools to pay for vacay with peace of mind

Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share financial tools to help you pay for your vacations the smart way.

“You can have a separate savings account specifically for a goal. We call them club accounts. The idea is to separate it and have payments go in it on a regular basis,” says McGraw. “With a personal loan, the interest rate is going to be between eight or nine percent rather than 28% or 30% and you’ll have fixed payments over time. “

For more information, visit TropicalFCU.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.