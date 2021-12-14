Get the gift-giving rolling with these awesome items

The holidays are days away and friend of the show, entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride, is joining us to give us some great ideas for gifts that will dazzle even the most particular person on your list.

First up is a great gift for under the tree or for the host of any holiday party you attend. The Santa Margherita Wines are delicious and come in a variety of flavors including the pinot grigio and sparkling rose. Shoppers can find these at select retailers on www.santamargherita.com.

JC Penney Beauty recently launched a new online and in-store experience. No matter who you are or what you look like, there's something for everyone in the beauty shop. With over 170 brands to choose from, the gifting options are endless.

Any fragrance lover will love the Carolina Herrera Good Girl 3-piece set. The set includes a full-size and travel-size fragrance, along with the Leg Elixir. It's available now at Nordstrom!

Along with beauty and fragrance comes skincare! Nativa Spa has introduced the Quinoa Body Firming Ritual. Nativa is a plant-based body care brand born in Brazil. The "Ultra Concentrated Bundle" includes body lotion, body oil, and hand cream, which work together to nourish and firm skin. Viewers can get 30% off with the code "CWHoliday30"

Connect closer with your family and learn more about your roots with Ancestry.com. Gift a DNA Test Kit and the Membership to help someone find their unique story.

Thinning hair is an issue anyone can deal with. The Capillus Cap is here to help. With only 6 minutes a day of usage, no pain or discomfort, the cap will help prevent and reverse hair loss!