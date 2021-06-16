Getting The Most From Your Property Damage Claims

Life is unpredictable, and you may find yourself with damage to your home or properties. So, how should you engage your insurance company and what would that process entail? We spoke with WSFL's trusted advisor, Humberto Hernandez, with National Claims Consultants to learn more.

"There's no question that any property owner today needs a trusted person on their side, representing their best interest," stated Hernandez.

Hurricane season is officially underway and protecting your home and family with the right tools can definitely add some peace of mind to your household. Whether it be water damage, AC line damage, a fire, storm, or vandalism, National Claims Consultants are on call 24 hours a day, year-round.

"If you're represented by a professional, rather than filing a claim on your own, you will make up to 700% more money on your claim," reported Hernandez.

Public adjusters can also be a huge benefit to property owners due to the lack of conflict of interest between the public adjuster and owner.

"If we don't win your case, we do not get paid. No recovery, no pay," stated Hernandez.

When going it alone, the insurance that represents the company is looking for a way to underpay your loss. The less they pay you, the more the company makes. This simple comparison places all of the motivation in the public adjusters hands.

Visit www.NatLClaims.com for more!