How to teach kids to value money

Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share a tip to help parents teach their kids to appreciate money.

“Kids make money. Some of them have allowances, newspaper routes and birthday money,” says McGraw. “Kids should think about putting a little bit aside. It is so much more satisfying for a kid if they were personally invested in a goal that they wanted to achieve.”

