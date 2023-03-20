Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to teach kids to value money

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 18:30:29-04

Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share a tip to help parents teach their kids to appreciate money.

“Kids make money. Some of them have allowances, newspaper routes and birthday money,” says McGraw. “Kids should think about putting a little bit aside. It is so much more satisfying for a kid if they were personally invested in a goal that they wanted to achieve.”

For more information, visit TropicalFCU.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com