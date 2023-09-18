How Tropical Financial can help you retire

Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of saving for your retirement.

“It's so important. It could be something as simple as five dollars a week. The sooner you save it compounds over time. You just have to be super disciplined not to dip into it,” says McGraw. “We have a service called Tropical Financial Investment and Insurance Services to help find the best plan for each individual person.”

For more information, visit TropicalFCU.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.