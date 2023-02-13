How Tropical Financial Credit Union’s partnerships build the community

Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share more about their partnership with the Human Society of Broward County and the Florida Panthers.

Tropical Financial Credit Union is a co-sponsor of the Human Society of Broward County’s 33rd Annual VCA Walk for the Animals occurring on March 4th.

“We've been participating for at least five years, but this is our first year as a sponsor, as well,” says McGraw.

Tropical Financial Credit Union has also partnered with the Florida Panthers.

“They're very big at giving back to the community,” says McGraw. “That's in our DNA to give back to the community.”

For more information, visit TropicalFCU.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.