Learn the best ways to plan your finances with Tropical Financial Credit Union

Financial planning can be a challenge, but Tropical Financial Credit Union is here to help. Vice President, Amy McGraw, gave us her tips on how to achieve financial security.

Amy recommends educating yourself on the proper ways to spend and save. The book, “The Richest Man in Babylon,” is a great place to start. It focuses on the idea of “paying yourself first,” and gives rules on how to handle your finances. Things like putting 20% of your paycheck into savings, making wise investments, and ensuring a future income all go a long way in making sure you can be financially stable long term.

For the people who don’t think they make enough to follow these rules, Tropical Financial Credit Union has you covered. They have a program called “Get the Money,” that helps you find additional sources of income, and cut back on finances you don’t need.

For more information on how to plan your finances, visit TropicalFCU.com or GetBeyondMoney.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.