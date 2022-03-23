Make car buying a breeze with Tropical Financial Credit Union

Buying a new car can feel impossible, and when you finally decide which one you want, how do you know you’re getting a good deal? Amy McGraw, Vice President of Tropical Financial Credit Union, told us how they can make the process easy and affordable.

Amy stressed doing your research. When you show up at a dealership or find a special offer online, it’s easy to fall victim to unnecessary add-ons by the end of the purchase. “In reality, you can probably get a better rate if you go directly to your bank or credit union.” Says Amy. “We have a program called Auto Advisors that does all the work for you. You just get the fun stuff telling us what car you want to drive.”

Amy also suggests getting pre-approved before buying a car. That way, you know what you can afford and won’t have any regrets. Once you’re approved, Tropical Financial will negotiate the best price for you.

To learn more about how Tropical Financial Credit Union can help you buy your next car, visit TropicalFCU.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.