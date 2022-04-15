Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Taking control of your finances with Tropical Financial

Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 17:40:30-04

Life can get busy quickly, and when it does, it can be hard to be on top of your finances. The good news is that Tropical Financial Credit Union is here to lend you a helping hand. Vice President, Amy McGraw, shares some of the programs they offer to make your financial life easier.

“Incomes, although they are increasing, they're not keeping pace with that fast-paced inflation,” says McGraw. “So especially the middle class, we're really seeing those folks really being squeezed. So they're being forced to make decisions that they never had to in the past.”

Stress from financial problems can manifest itself into physical or mental ailments for many people. Many are thrown into a depressive state over the state of their finances.

McGraw offers a number of potential solutions.

“Take a very honest look of where you are, people don't realize simple things like look at your auto pays,” says McGraw. “What are you paying every single month or annually, apps, or streaming services that you really don't need, or you really don't use?”

For more information about Tropical Financial Credit Union, please visit their website.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors