Taking control of your finances with Tropical Financial

“Incomes, although they are increasing, they're not keeping pace with that fast-paced inflation,” says McGraw. “So especially the middle class, we're really seeing those folks really being squeezed. So they're being forced to make decisions that they never had to in the past.”

Stress from financial problems can manifest itself into physical or mental ailments for many people. Many are thrown into a depressive state over the state of their finances.

McGraw offers a number of potential solutions.

“Take a very honest look of where you are, people don't realize simple things like look at your auto pays,” says McGraw. “What are you paying every single month or annually, apps, or streaming services that you really don't need, or you really don't use?”

