Tech must-haves for back to school

Students’ back-to-school supplies list can become extensive. Tech Expert, Andrea Smith, shares tech must-have to help prepare students, of any age, return to school.

Laptops are at the top of the list for most college bound students. Check out Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 360.

“It’s a laptop and tablet designed in one stylish lightweight device packed with features,” says Smith. “It has a 360-degree touchscreen display, a full HD webcam, and fast Wi-Fi capability. It also has built-in security with automatic updates.”

This year, keep your younger kids engaged while enhancing their developmental skills with Osmos Genius Starter Kit.

“There are five games that help with math, reading, spelling, drawing and problem solving. It's all hands-on,” says Smith. “Kids draw objects or arrange physical game pieces in the real world that interact with characters in the digital world.” Find this product at Walmart, Target and Amazon

The iRobot Air Light may not be at the top of your students’ supplies list, but the clean air it produces may help them rest better to focus more effectively on their studies.

“It cleans the air of microscopic pollutants like dust, pollen and smoke,” says Smith. “It has a HEPA filtration system and receives air quality updates right on the mobile app. Everyone can breathe a little bit easier.”

Charging devices have become a necessity for students on-the-go.

“You can never have enough of Otterbox’s fast charge power banks. These portable batteries are lifesavers for students,” says Smith. “They're capable of quickly charging. You will only need a little bit of time to top off your phone before going on to the next class.”

For more information, visit D6news.com/backtoschool

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Samsung, Osmo and Otterbox.

