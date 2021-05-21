The celebrities showing up at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival kicked off last night and there was no shortage of food and celebrity guests.

To kick things off, The Chain Smokers performed while Martha Stewart and South Florida favorite Dave Grutman hosted the party at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. General admission tickets sold out and the party was a blast.

At Burger Bash, you'll see some familiar faces such as Rev. Run and Bobby Flay. This event is always a who's-who and you never know who's going to show up. In the past, we've seen Rachel Ray, Danny Trejo, and "Food God," Jonathan Cheban, but you can always expect a few surprises.

The main event is the Grand Tasting Village. On Saturday and Sunday, you can definitely expect the unexpected. Last year Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul crashed the party and passed out shots while posing for photo ops.

If you're on the hunt for last-minute tickets, head to https://sobewff.org/ !