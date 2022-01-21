Watch
The importance of gut health

Not only do we want to stay safe from COVID right now, but many of us are aiming to lead healthier lives all around. Khaled Algashaamy, MD, an anatomic and clinical pathologist, is a doctor who advocates for health from the inside out and is a fitness aficionado.

The contains the microbiome, which affects mental and physical health. It actually acts as another organ, functioning on our ability to digest, absorb and process the foods we take in.

If you're looking to start a new health regimen, make sure you get moving. Even if it's just walking, make sure you're moving for at least 40 minutes a day!

