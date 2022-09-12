Watch Now
Tips to save money with Tropical Financial Credit Union

Posted at 12:23 PM, Sep 12, 2022
Having excess funds in a time of crisis is a necessity. Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share tips that can save you money for a rainy day.

“We're all supposed to keep stocking away for about three to six months’ worth of savings or expenses,” says McGraw. “You can do that very simply by setting up a savings account. It will automatically transfer a certain percentage of your paycheck in there.”

Impulse shopping can negatively impact your finances.

“If you see something and you really want it, wait a week. We recommend waiting 30 days to give yourself time to pause,” says McGraw. “If you still want it after those 30 days, go ahead and splurge on it if you can afford it.”

Trusted Advisors