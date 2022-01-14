Tropical Financial Credit Union gives back to the community

Amy McGraw, vice president of marketing and chief experience officer at Tropical Financial Credit Union, explains why a credit union's services are more personal and

TFCU has great rates and customer service, but they also give back to the community. Soon they'll be participating in the Betty White Challenge and the Walk for the Animals at the Broward Humane Society.

The credit union actually has a whole team dedicated to giving back to charities that are near and dear to their hearts. Each month the credit union raises tens of thousands of dollars for different organizations that have significant meaning to employees.