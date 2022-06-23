Tropical Financial Credit Union has tips to protect our seniors

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to avoid scams targeting senior in our community.

“The puppy scam is when a picture of a really cute puppy is emailed or posted on social media with a really heartbreaking backstory that they need to find an adoptive home,” says McGraw. “It is used to lure you in and ask you to send all kinds of financial things such as adoption, special vet and quarantine fees. There is no puppy. It is an image from Google or stock images.”

Being able to recognize red flags can save you and your family thousands of dollars. Tropical Financial Credit Union has implemented procedures to help ensure their member’s safety.

“We try to make sure that they know about these scams ahead of time. The best defense is to have the information so that you don’t get caught up in the scam. We also have a very strong security department, and our tellers are trained to ask a few questions,” says McGraw. “We’re just trying to prevent you from becoming a victim of these scams. If you really feel strongly about something, use your credit card or something that will protect you that has some recourse, or some pull back.”

For more information, visit TropicalFCU.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.