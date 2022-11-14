Watch Now
Tropical Financial Credit Union is giving back in a big way

Posted at 2:18 PM, Nov 14, 2022
The holidays can be tough for some. Financial hardships and suffering from the loss of loved ones can make this a sad time of year. Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share their upcoming events scheduled to uplift and unite the community.

“Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Tropical Community Action Team has partnered with the Marines for Toys for Tots. Now through the end of November, anybody can drop off a toy at any branch,” says McGraw. “On December 9th, we're going to do a Big Bus Toy Express. We are filling a bus with the toys that we collect.”

The financial institution is also sponsoring the Broward Walk Mascot Contest, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

“We're actually sponsoring the ‘Pet Palace.’ There's a pet photo contest,” says McGraw. “As long as you get those photos in, somebody's going to win $100 for themselves and $100 for the walk, as well.”

For more information, visit TropicalFCU.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.

