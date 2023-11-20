Tropical Financial Credit Union is Giving Back to the Community this Holiday Season

Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to showcase the impactful ways they are giving back to the South Florida community and supporting nonprofits such as Toys for Tots and dog cancer care organization, Emma's Foundation.

“What they do is they help families with canine cancer care, and I actually have a dog who survived cancer. So, it's something that's near and dear to my heart,” says McGraw. It's not even my department, it's different departments. All of our branches are collecting money for that right now. We're actually over $1,500. We had one member donate $500. I mean, you want to talk, people love their animals. And then we also are doing Toys for Tots again this year, with the Marine Corps, filling a bus. So, anybody, we're inviting all, anybody of South Florida, to drop by one of our branches and drop off a toy before December 7.”

Tropical Financial Credit Union is located on 8247 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322

For more information, visit TropicalFCU.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.