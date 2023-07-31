Watch Now
Tropical Financial Credit Union’s easy saving tips

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 18:30:02-04

Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share ways that can help you keep your money in your wallet.

“If you get a professional, sometimes retiling or regrouting or things like that can costs you a bloody fortune,” says McGraw. “There are ways that you can do it yourself. Before you pick up the phone to call the plumber or whoever to do something simple, go ahead and check YouTube.”

For more information, visit TropicalFCU.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.

