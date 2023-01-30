Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Tropical Financial offering cashback debit cards

Posted at 1:32 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 13:32:36-05

The threat of increasing interest rates has flooded news headlines. Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of using your debit card.

“If you're the type of person who will pay it off every single month, and if that credit card carries any kind of bonus
cash-back or bonus point rewards, then you can absolutely use that credit card,” says McGraw.

If using a credit card is not a great option, a debit card may be an alternative.

“There’s no interest with your debit card. You do have to be very mindful that you're not overdrawing the checking account,” says McGraw. “Tropical Financial has a free checking account, and it has a cashback option. It’s called the Daily Rewards Checking.”

For more information, visit TropicalFCU.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tropical Financial Credit Union.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors