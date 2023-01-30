Tropical Financial offering cashback debit cards

The threat of increasing interest rates has flooded news headlines. Tropical Financial Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Amy McGraw, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of using your debit card.

“If you're the type of person who will pay it off every single month, and if that credit card carries any kind of bonus

cash-back or bonus point rewards, then you can absolutely use that credit card,” says McGraw.

If using a credit card is not a great option, a debit card may be an alternative.

“There’s no interest with your debit card. You do have to be very mindful that you're not overdrawing the checking account,” says McGraw. “Tropical Financial has a free checking account, and it has a cashback option. It’s called the Daily Rewards Checking.”

