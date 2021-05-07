Van Horn Law Group is here to help

The pandemic has left many people living in uncertainty, especially when it comes to legal matters. Finding legal help that won't entail bullying or a surplus of fees can be hard, but Van Horn Law Group is here to service South Floridians by doing just that.

Filing for bankruptcy is a big decision, but it's also a necessary one. Based on recent trends, the law group is expecting to see an influx of filings this year. Anyone can file due to a life event such as job loss, health concerns, or the pandemic.

The attorneys at Van Horn Law Group take a more personable approach from the consultation all the way to the filing. Whether you live in Palm Beach, Broward, or Miami-Dade, you can get a free case evaluation and a $0 down option.

Whether you're not sure when to file, or what the impact of filing will be on your future, Chad Van Horn can help. You can head to www.TalkWithChad.com and if you mention that you saw Chad on Inside South Florida, you can get a free consultation and $100 off any service.

